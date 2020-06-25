Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 7,322 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 52.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,174 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,886,000 after purchasing an additional 205,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,079,000. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

