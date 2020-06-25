Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 4,120 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $62,000.

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.68.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

