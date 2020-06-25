Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 192,366 Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192,366 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bitauto were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bitauto by 2,781.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitauto alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

BITA stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitauto Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.