Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,535 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 758,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 252,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,199 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 565,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $180.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

