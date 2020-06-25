Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,886 Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pagerduty by 191.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 41,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,608,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after purchasing an additional 662,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 82.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 16.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 156,534 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

PD stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Pagerduty Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $63,480.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,647 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,318 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

