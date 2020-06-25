Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

