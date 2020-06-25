Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.