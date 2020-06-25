Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 45,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

In related news, Director Eric P. Edelstein purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

