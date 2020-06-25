Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $329,000 in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 106,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 224,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 974.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $368.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

