Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $312,000 in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 17,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $520,835.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,275.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.