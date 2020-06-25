Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736,214 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

