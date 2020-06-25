Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.20. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

