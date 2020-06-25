Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,112,582 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Zendesk by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.05.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,367,995.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $2,071,860.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,657 shares of company stock worth $10,543,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.