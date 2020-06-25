Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 85,355 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $206,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Northland Securities lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

