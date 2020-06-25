Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 85,355 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $206,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
