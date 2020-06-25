Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,939 St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in St. Joe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,435,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,089,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOE opened at $19.11 on Thursday. St. Joe Co has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.98.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

