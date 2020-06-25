Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Holdings Decreased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 68.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,574,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 88,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 162,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 45,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

