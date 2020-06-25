Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $400.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $360.06 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.68 and its 200 day moving average is $297.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

