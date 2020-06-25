Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $360.06 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.0% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 43,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Apple by 143.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 24,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

