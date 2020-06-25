Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

