Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.68 and its 200-day moving average is $297.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

