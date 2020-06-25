Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

