Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,220 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,588.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

