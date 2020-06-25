Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,588.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

