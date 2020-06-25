APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,934,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,261,989 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $938,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.70. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

