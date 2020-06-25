Analysts Set Expectations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

