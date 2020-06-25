Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,000 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.68 and its 200 day moving average is $297.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

