Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,617.85.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,734.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,486.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2,100.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,783.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 22,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.