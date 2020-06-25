Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 378,747 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,949.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 153,051 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $7,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

