Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 53.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 187,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,963,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,899,000 after acquiring an additional 423,448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 60,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,517,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,693,000 after acquiring an additional 704,219 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

