Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 566,454 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 229,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded Alio Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.
Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter.
About Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)
Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.