Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 566,454 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 229,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded Alio Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,761 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of Alio Gold worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

