Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Holdings Decreased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,294 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acushnet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Acushnet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Acushnet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Acushnet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.12.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.02.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

