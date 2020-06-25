Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

XLRN stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.65. 31,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,072,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,143,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 791,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

