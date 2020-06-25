Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Insider Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Romney Humphries also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Romney Humphries sold 4,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $656.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AXDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

