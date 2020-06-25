Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,384 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AAN opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. TheStreet cut Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

