85,175 Shares in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRT stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.