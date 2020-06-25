6,949 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 112,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fox Factory by 3.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Fox Factory by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.77. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $91.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

