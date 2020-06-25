6,069 Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Cfra dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.