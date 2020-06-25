60,200 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMI opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

