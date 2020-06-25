2,233 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTN opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day moving average is $203.09.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

