17,037 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,350,000 after buying an additional 1,242,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,221,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,219,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,547,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 48.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,651,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares during the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,823.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.23 per share, with a total value of $98,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,607.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $274,715 in the last three months. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

