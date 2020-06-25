16,128 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.3% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 16,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in shares of Apple by 95.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 17,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,288,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $327,542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

