14,605 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graco by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $96,722,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $62,050,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 809,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,427,000 after purchasing an additional 292,125 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $12,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $46.41 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

