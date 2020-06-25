11,574 Shares in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in DSP Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,073.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,612.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $501,537.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,492. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.22 million, a PE ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSPG. ValuEngine lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

