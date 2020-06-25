$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.32 and the lowest is ($0.66). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $290.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 98,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,414,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $55,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $325,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 235,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,408 and sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

