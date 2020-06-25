$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.32 and the lowest is ($0.66). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $290.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 98,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,414,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $55,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $325,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 235,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,408 and sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.