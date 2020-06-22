ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO opened at $38.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

