ZALANDO SE/ADR’s (ZLNDY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZLNDY. ValuEngine upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.48 and a beta of 1.71. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $36.86.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

