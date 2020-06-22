Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOMB. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Home Bancshares from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

HOMB stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

