Zacks Investment Research Lowers PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

PDSB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.45 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of PDSB opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.83. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.71.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

