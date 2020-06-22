Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OXSQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 190.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

