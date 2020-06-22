Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.64). On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

